Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IWL stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $151.73.
About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
