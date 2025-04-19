Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.48.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.