Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,596 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

