Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 127,339 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 839.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2458 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

