Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,664,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $130.74.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
