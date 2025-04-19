Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 2,934.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 626.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.48 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

