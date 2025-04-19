Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stride were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Stride by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after acquiring an additional 401,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.
Stride Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
