Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,811,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,430 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 60.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.