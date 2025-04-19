Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 144,583 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 144,583 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $46,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.63 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.