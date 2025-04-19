Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,645 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

