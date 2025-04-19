Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 48,308 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 267,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,623,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.
Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.