What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for M&T Bank FY2026 Earnings?

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $18.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.54. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $160.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a one year low of $139.56 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

