What is Wedbush’s Forecast for APLS Q3 Earnings?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $412,356.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,735,533.17. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,969 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

