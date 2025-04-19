What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for RCL FY2027 Earnings?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $18.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $127.20 and a 1-year high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

