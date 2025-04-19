William Blair Comments on Skye Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skye Bioscience in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skye Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skye Bioscience’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKYE

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Skye Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 463,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Skye Bioscience by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skye Bioscience by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.