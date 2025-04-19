Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 565.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDS. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $12.79 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

