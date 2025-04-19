Zacks Research Forecasts Sanofi’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2027 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,619,000 after purchasing an additional 408,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,587,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sanofi by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,164,000 after acquiring an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

