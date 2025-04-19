Zacks Research Weighs in on Kodiak Sciences Q1 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $2.84 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 49,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

