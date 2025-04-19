ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after buying an additional 1,591,960 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,067,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.01 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.09, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

