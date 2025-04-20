14,078 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of First Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

