155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Cut to Strong Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

