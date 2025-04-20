195,039 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,140,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $40.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.