373,908 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $82,032,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 120,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,787,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,048,687,000 after purchasing an additional 400,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

