AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of AAR worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AAR by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,607,000 after acquiring an additional 127,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AAR by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of AIR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

