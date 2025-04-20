AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. AAR has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

