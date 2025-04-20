Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
