Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,979,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.90% of Accuray worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accuray by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Accuray by 97.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accuray

About Accuray

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.