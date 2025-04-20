Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Up 33.5% in March

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $348.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.27.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

