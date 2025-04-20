Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 55,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 113,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 65,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 262,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

