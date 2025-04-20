Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

AAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00. Also, Director Daniel Stuart Farb acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$271,849.50. Insiders purchased a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,070 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.