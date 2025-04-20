Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

