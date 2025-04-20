Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Stifel Canada cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

ARE opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.48. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

