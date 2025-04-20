AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$240,609.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

