AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,040,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 46,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.