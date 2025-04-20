Agree Realty (ADC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $167.77 million for the quarter. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.260-4.300 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 172.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.