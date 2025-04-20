Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Akzo Nobel to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect Akzo Nobel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.16. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 90.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akzo Nobel

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.