Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 180,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR opened at $8.23 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alarum Technologies

Institutional Trading of Alarum Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alarum Technologies by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alarum Technologies by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.