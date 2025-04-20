Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Up 63.2% – Here’s Why

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 63.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 777,935,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 967% from the average session volume of 72,880,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
