Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Albany International stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Albany International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Albany International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

