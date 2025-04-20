Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,640,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 20,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Albertsons Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,050.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 653,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 597,101 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,859 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.66 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.