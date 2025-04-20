Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

