Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

AA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -145.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

