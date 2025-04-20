Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

