Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to Hold

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -17.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
