Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to Hold

Stifel Canada lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently -17.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 732,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

