Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 976,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 159,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

