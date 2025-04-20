Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.