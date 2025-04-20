Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $510.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,162,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,612,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 247,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $8,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

