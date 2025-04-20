Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,084,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

