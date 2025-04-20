Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) & OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Critical Survey

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptimizeRx and Amentum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $92.13 million 1.70 -$17.57 million ($1.10) -7.68 Amentum $9.82 billion 0.46 -$82.00 million N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amentum.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 3 5 1 2.78 Amentum 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and Amentum, as reported by MarketBeat.

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.25%. Amentum has a consensus price target of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Amentum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41% Amentum N/A N/A N/A

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

