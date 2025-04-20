Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ameresco by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 229,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ameresco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 64,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $527.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

